Bill behaviour: man entices ducks with food and gets them to play a free-range jazz beat on his MPC

Anyone fancy some IDM (Intelligent Duck Music)?

Ducks MPC
(Image credit: Benn Jordan)

If you fancy a quick burst of IDM (Intelligent Duck Music), check out this video from Benn Jordan, who’s got his ducks in a row and helped them to make some J Bill-a style free-range jazz beats.

That’s about as many puns as we can think of right now, so you’d probably better just watch the clip, which sees Jordan using what appears to be an Arduino-based setup to make the ducks trigger the various pieces of a drum kit.

Jordan suggests in his caption that the results are actually too jazzy and need quantizing, but we’d settle for keeping them as they are and - you guessed it - applying a ducking plugin.

Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson

I’m the Group Content Manager for MusicRadar, specialising in all things tech. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 20 of which I’ve also spent writing about music technology. 
