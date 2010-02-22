Zildjian 'Mission from Gadd' tour comes to UK

PRESS RELEASE (UPDATED): Yamaha Music (UK) Ltd, the Zildjian' UK and Irish distributors, are pleased to announce venue and ticket information as part of Zildjian's European 11 date 'Mission from Gadd' Tour, featuring legendary drummer Steve Gadd in Dublin, Edinburgh and Reading.

'Mission from Gadd' has been drawing record- breaking audiences in the US and Canada and will be visiting Europe for the first time in April and May taking in eleven dates in eight countries. The Tour will start in Dublin on Saturday 17 April, Edinburgh will follow on 18 April with Reading on Monday 19 April before the tour travels to France, Germany, Italy and Spain.

Steve Gadd is one of the most critically acclaimed and recorded drummers of all time, he has been the driving force behind many world class acts including Eric Clapton, Paul Simon, James Taylor, Steely Dan and Chick Corea. Influencing thousands of drummers he has been responsible for some of the most memorable drum grooves in recent times.

He is the recipient of an Honorary Doctorate of Music from Berklee College of Music, in 2005 he was inducted into the Percussive Arts Society Hall of Fame and in 2003.

These 'Mission from Gadd' events with Steve Gadd are an absolute must for drummers in what promises to be explosive and informative performances by the drumming legend.

John DeChristopher, Zildjian's Vice President announced the tour and explained: "Anything that involves Steve Gadd is guaranteed to be big and our 'Mission from Gadd' tour programme were the biggest ever presented in the US and Canada, so we are excited to be finally bringing it to Europe. Our goal is to provide the ultimate experience for Steve's fans by presenting a rare opportunity to see Steve up-close and in an intimate setting."

Gavin Thomas, UK Product Manager for Zildjian furthered "It's been a dream for such a long time to have the 'Mission From Gadd' tour over so it was with genuine excitement when Zildjian confirmed these dates to us. Now that venue's and ticket information have been organised and announced our attention is turned to the excitement of the events which are going to be utterly unique, just like Steve Gadd himself."

UPDATE Early Bird discount for 'Mission from Gadd' Tour

Yamaha Music (UK) Ltd are pleased to announce an exclusive Early Bird discount for Mission from Gadd events coming to England, Scotland and Ireland in April. Keen fans will receive a 10% discount on tickets booked between the 22nd February and 7th March 2010.

The 'Mission from Gadd' tour has been drawing record- breaking audiences in the US and Canada and we expect sell out events here too. To ensure you're not disappointed book your tickets now and receive a 10% discount while you're at it.



Tickets will go on sale from Monday 22 February at the following places.

Date: Saturday 17 April 2010

Location: Dublin

Venue: The Helix

Ticket Price: €17 plus booking fees

Contact: The Helix Box Office

Tel: 01-700-7000

Date: Sunday 18 April 2010

Location: Edinburgh

Venue: Edinburgh Corn Exchange

Ticket Price: £15 plus booking fees

Contact: Tickets Scotland

Tel: 08444-155-221

Date: Monday 19 April 2010

Location: Reading, London

Venue: The Hexagon

Ticket Price: £15 plus booking fees

Contact: The Hexagon Box Office

Tel: 0118-960-6060

