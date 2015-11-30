Yoshiki, X Japan: 10 drummers that blew my mind

A classically trained pianist and composer as well as an accomplished drummer, Yoshiki is the power behind the musical titans that are X Japan.

Legends in their homeland, the band formed in the early 1980s and were massively influential (and much imitated!) pioneers in the Visual Kei genre, a sartorially flamboyant blend of glam and thrash metal.

They became stadium-filling stars before splitting in 1997. Since reuniting in 2007 they’ve released a few singles and live recordings but no studio albums, so fans have reacted with slavering anticipation to the announcement that a new album and a documentary are due out in March 2016.

“I composed a lot of songs since we reunited but for some reason, it didn’t feel right,” says Yoshiki about the upcoming release. “Actually a few years ago we were supposed to make an album, it was 50% old hits but with English lyrics, and 50% new songs, but I thought since we are creating a new album we might as well do entirely new songs. So I changed my mind and started writing more songs.

"It was almost completed, then we played a show in Madison Square Garden in October 2014. That show was big for us because we’d toured the US in venues with a couple of thousand, but that’s over 10,000 people in Madison Square Garden. That was very inspirational so I started writing more songs, then I said, ‘This is it, we have to release it because it’s been almost twenty years since the last album.’”

The last time X Japan played London they packed Shepherd’s Bush Empire, but now they’re jumping up the scale to Wembley Arena for what they’re calling #XDAY. “It’s a very special event,” says Yoshiki.

“Our fans are amazing, they spread our music. Wembley might be a big jump but we are also premiering our film, so that show is going to be for the first 90 minutes you watch the film, then a 30-40 minute break before the show kicks in.”

But who are the drummers that helped to inspire Yoshiki to pick up the sticks in the first place?