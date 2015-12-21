Years & Years drummer Dylan Bell's path to success

Dylan is grateful that he put in the time on his way up… because it's tough at the top.

“When you get to this level there is no real time for rehearsals… you really don’t have a lot of playing time in between the shows. You’re on a high pressure stage, you’ve got to get it bang on. I mean I still get a kick out of getting onstage and people being there because for so long I played to no one. I played at fetes, I played pubs, all of it, and I think that you have to realise if it does happen for you and you do get into a band that’s signed or your own band is signed, the playing time between shows reduces massively. You don’t get a lot of rehearsal time. You have to pick up a track maybe in an hour, you get a morning and there is a new cover that needs to happen, you’ve got to pick it up quick, you’ve got to learn it, get the samples in, you don’t get a week’s rehearsal sipping on warm lager and eating pizza. Every gig when you’re younger should be treated as going to school, as boot camp, because you don’t get the luxury of time when you get to this level at all. That’s why when it does happen it feels that all that time you put in was worth it.”