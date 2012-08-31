Yamaha unveils DTX400 series electronic drum kits

Image 1 of 3 DTX400K

Yamaha has unveiled the DTX400 series - three new entry-level kits to join the company's renown DTX range of electronic drum set s.

With the DTX440K coming in at an RRP of £471, the series is set to bring the DTX range in to the budget end of the market. Full details in the press release below.

PRESS RELEASE: Get smart and get started as new Yamaha electronic drum kit brings DTX features to beginners at a breakthrough price.

Yamaha Music Europe are proud to announce the all-new DTX400 series. Comprising three new models - the DTX400K, DTX430K and DTX450K - this new series brings the feature-packed DTX drumming experience to new 'starter' audiences at a breakthrough price for a Yamaha electronic kit.

The new DTX400 series provides unprecedented quality and flexibility, bringing Yamaha's acclaimed acoustic drum heritage and world-leading music technology expertise together to expand and enhance the drumming experience.

The design concept was to create an electronic drum system that retained Yamaha's DTX power, durability and capability at its heart whilst ensuring ease of operation, setup and playability for a whole new generation of aspiring players.

The positioning of Yamaha DTX quality at this price is a truly unprecedented. In addition to a full feature set including natural response drum pads and advanced sound technology (as found in the Pro DTX models and Yamaha's MOTIF synths), the new DTX400K boasts a wide range of onboard learning options and training exercises.

A USB connection enables the player to control VSTi drum sound libraries and record directly to computer software. It's also possible to import new songs via Yamaha's Music Soft Downloader. New Apps will also be launched in 2013, designed to work alongside the DTX400 series to present an exciting interactive learning experience.

The sounds within the new DTX400 module include stereo recordings of real drums, cymbals, and percussion instruments that respond to playing dynamics for truly musical expression. There are classic sounds from the history of drumming, including some of Yamaha's best loved acoustic drums. Users can also create their own 'bespoke' drum kits from the library of over 165 drums sounds, including 23 snare drums, 21 kick drums and 42 other percussion instruments.

With more than forty-five years of experience in the drum business, Yamaha know just how important playability can be. The DTX400K pads, therefore, provide a natural response and excellent stick feel - especially important for those new to drumming who may eventually switch to an acoustic kit.

Sure to become a firm favourite with beginners, drum tutors and schools, the DTX400 series, with its responsive feel and its many connectivity options, is also the ideal practice kit for more advanced drummers or for music producers with home studios.

The three models in the range include the DTX400K with it's silent bass drum pedal design, the DTX430K introducing a real bass drum pedal and pad, and the DTX450K which also includes a three-zone snare pad.

DTX400K will be released in September 2012, with the DTX430K and DTX450K due to arrive at the beginning of 2013.