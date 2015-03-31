Win Rockschool's Popular Music Theory Guidebooks

To celebrate the launch of Rockschool Popular Music Theory, we're giving away 10 free copies of the supporting Guidebooks.

Rockschool Popular Music Theory is the essential guide for contemporary musicians, composers and educators. Whatever your instrument or musical background, our theory syllabus will arm you with the practical knowledge to become a more confident, expressive and articulate musician. The Syllabus consists of 11 books:

Graded Workbooks (Debut - Grade 8) - each grade includes a sample paper

Guidebooks - these are split into two levels; Debut - Grade 5 and Grades 6 - 8

Both Guidebooks (Grades Debut - 8) from Rockschool Popular Music Theory are hand-crafted study guides for you to use alongside your Popular Music Theory Workbooks, at home or with your teacher. Beautifully laid out in full-colour, you'll have everything you need to start learning music theory - quickly and easily.

Discover more about Rockschool Popular Music Theory:http://www.rockschool.co.uk/news/news-articles/rockschool-popular-music-theory-out-now/

To stand a chance of winning simply send an email with the subject header Rockschool to rhythm@futurenet.com. Competition closes 30 May 2015.