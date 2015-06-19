Win low-dough tickets to see Vintage Trouble at Hyde Park

Vintage Trouble will blitz Hyde Park later this month as they play alongside The Who, Paul Weller and more, and you could win a pair of £10 tickets to the show.

The US rhythm & blues kings will play at the park's British Summer Time festival on 26 June. The bill also features Kaiser Chiefs, Johnny Marr and more and we have two tickets to give away.

And that's not all!, The winner will also receive a Vintage Trouble T-shirt, a copy of the band's new album,1 Hopeful Rd. which will be released on August 14th.

All you need to do to stand a chance of winning this ace prize pack is snap a picture of yourself holding a sign reading'1 Hopeful Rd.'and post it on Instagram with the tags #vintagetrouble #gretschsound. One winner will be chosen at random and notified before midnight 23 June.

British Summer Time is sponsored by the Royal Parks Foundation, the charity that helps support the London's eight Royal Parks, and each competition winner will pay a £10 charitable donation for their ticket. Money raised will be put towards a number of initiatives, including the redevelopment of the South Carriage Drive playground in Hyde Park. For more information check outwww.supporttheroyalparks.