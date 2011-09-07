Win an Octapad SPD-30 with Roland UK

Roland UK is giving everyone who checks out their Octapad SPD-30 electronic percussion pad before the end of September the chance to win one. All you need to do is watch the demo video and answer a question.

Check out the press release below for full details.

PRESS RELEASE: Get access to a world of sounds, new kits and effects from this hardy unit that's no bigger than a brief case. The OCATAPAD is like a whole electronic rig that fits with your drum kit or V-Drums to infinitely increase your potential and take your performance to the next level.

With eight huge pads at your disposal, you can create entire kits from up-to-date sounds and even trigger phrases and fills. An on-board phrase looper provides even more possibilities, recording your drumming in real time to unleash fully-formed beats whenever you need them. Triggering these loops just takes a tap, enabling you to build bigger, more complex beats, making the SPD-30 an amazing performance tool.

Roland drum clinician Craig Blundell is an undisputed V-Drums master and a virtuoso on the OCTAPAD SPD-30. Check out his amazing video demonstration here.

To get your hands on the Roland OCTAPAD SPD-30, all you have to is arrange a demo at your nearest Roland retailer.

Alternatively, you could enter the competition to win your very own OCTAPAD SPD-30 worth £665. Fancy your chances? Just follow these five very-simple steps:

Step 1 - visit the site htttp://www.roland.co.uk/octapadcomp

Step 2 - Enter your contact details

Step 3 - Watch Craig Blundell's demo

Step 4 - Answer multiple-choice question

Step 5 - Option then to visit a dealer store and take a demo?

There are loads of runners up prizes too, including signed posters, drumsticks and photos of Craig Blundell.

Winners will be announced on the OCTAPAD Facebook page before the end of September so 'like' it now to get involved.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Roland.

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter