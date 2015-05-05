Win an Ahead Mach 1 bass pedal!

Thanks to this month's Rhythm magazine you can win yourself the brand new Mach 1 bass pedal from Ahead.

Launched at NAMM 2015, the pedal was given the Rhythm once over last night, with reviewer Dave Holmes saying, "With the aid of the Eccentric Systems Eccentric Drive and Quick Torque cams, this is an impressively fast pedal."

The Quick Torque that Dave mentions is the spring cam which is mounted to the end of the beater shaft, and it is said to make the pedal not just smoother, but also 30 per cent faster.

You can test it out for yourself by bagging yourself one this month. In the shops this pedal will set you back £175. To stand a chance of winning just head to www.futurecomps.co.uk/mach1comp.