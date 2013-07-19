Weekend Woodshed

A mobile percussion solution if ever we saw one

DRUMMING ON THE GO

It's still hot, and we're finding ourselves doing less and less drum practice as a) it's too hot to work up a sweat shedding and b) we want to be outside, where our neighbours would seriously complain if we set up in the garden. So we got to thinking, how could we drum outside, preferably on the move so no one has time to complain.

Then we found some good ideas…For starters we found this drum bike pictured above, courtesy of What Mountain Bike…

This is a good idea though, drums on a motorbike. Might be hard to drum and steer at 90mph though.

Here's a bike powered mobile drum kit - perfect for getting to the gig. Because you'll ALWAYS be at the gig…

This inventive chap turns his bike into a drumset, busks, then turns it back into a bike and rides home. It's sort of like Transformers, only cooler.

And let's not forget the drum car…

This looks quite good, but he's going nowhere…

IN THE STUDIO

We were back in the Rhythm photo studio this week and had a treasure trove of gear to shoot. Not only did we have kits from Crush Drums, Echo Custom Drums and Ludwig, we also snapped some Gretsch sells for a very special Rhythm feature which is coming your way soon. Oh, and we also shot a kit worth in excess of £2,000 for a Rhythm competition! Not a bad couple of days' work...

BRAD'S BACK

You may recall Adventure Drums' recent odd video postings concerning Brad's 'abduction'… well, he's back with a new website, new Truth kit and this video that explains it all. Kind of.

DRUM COVER OF THE WEEK

Italian drummer Fabio Vitiello has tackled Ilan Rubin's drum track on the Paramore Tune 'Fast In My Car'. We like.

