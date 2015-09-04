Vote now for the Rhythm Percussion Product of the Year Award 2015

Premier Modern Classic kits came out on top in 2014. What will get your vote this year?

(Above)Premier Modern Classic kits came out on top in 2014. What will get your vote this year?

There have been a lot of great new percussion products released over the past 12 months, but now Rhythm magazine wants you to choose your favourite by placing your vote for the Percussion Product of the Year Award 2015.



Run in conjunction with the UK's Music Industries Associaton (MIA), this award is designed to celebrate the very best in performance, quality, value for money and retail success. Our shortlist of percussion products was compiled by the Rhythm team and the MIA's members, and recognises the finest new products to have come to market since autumn 2014.

Tell us who you think should win the Rhythm Percussion Product of the Year Award 2015 by voting in the poll below.