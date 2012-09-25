Vintage Drum Gear: Slingerland Sea Green Pearl kit and '30s snares

Each month Rhythm Magazine tracks-down and checks-out vintage gear in order to marvel at a bit of drum-making history.

This kit from Wigan drummer Dave Brown’s collection is a Slingerland set from the late-’20s or early ’30s. It consists of a 28x14-inch bass drum and 13x9-inch tom, finished in Sea Green Pearl Pyralin wrap, coupled with a Black Beauty snare.

Sea Green made its appearance in Slingerland’s very first 1928 catalogue and was seen as late as the 1936 catalogue, so the kit dates from within this period.

The bass drum has 12 single-tension tube lugs. Dave says, “I have two Slingerland Sea Green sets [the other was featured in Rhythm way back in October, 2003]. This bass drum is single-tension, the other is double-tension.

“All the hardware on the bass drum - the centre studs, claws, rods and washers - is nickel-plated except for the ‘T’ handles which are brass. The tom is 13x9-inch with a tacked-on bottom head and has six nickel-plated tension rods which screw into very small button lugs, the same as the centre studs on the bass drum.”

Dave has mounted the tom on a tripod cradle, the forerunner of floor tom legs. The original traps tray has a matching Sea Green Pearl border and the five red temple blocks have original Slingerland fittings.