Vintage drum gear: Rogers Dave Clark kit

Each month Rhythm Magazine tracks-down and checks-out vintage gear in order to marvel at a bit of drum-making history. Here we have a kit once owned by a drum icon...

The first goodie photographed by Rhythm at last year’s National Drum Fair was a real find. We have Rogers expert Alan Watt to thank for finding the kit and investigating the story behind its provenance.

On 20 March, 1966, Dave Clark himself awarded the kit to Melody Maker prize winner Carol Offord at the Wimbledon Palais. Carol gave the kit to her friend John Tillett who kept it until this year when Alan bought it from him. He has sympathetically restored it with superb results.

It seems that this is the actual Red Sparkle English Rogers kit, built by Boosey and Hawkes in their Edgware factory, that Dave Clark played between 1963 and 1966 in Europe with the Dave Clark Five.