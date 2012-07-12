Vintage drum gear: George B Stone Deluxe Combination Stage Outfit

Each month Rhythm Magazine tracks-down and checks-out vintage gear in order to marvel at a bit of drum-making history. Here we have a beautiful early-‘20s kit...

George Burt Stone was born in 1857 and became a well-known military-rudimental drummer in the Boston area of North America. At one time he led his own Stone’s Military band, but from around 1890 he devoted his time to building high quality drums and other musical instruments.

When he died in 1917 his son George Lawrence Stone carried on the company. Stone Jr went on to publish his classic Stick Control For The Snare Drummer book in 1935, still today an essential weapon in every drummer’s library. He taught many great drummers, notably Joe Morello, who extended Stick Control... into his own Master Studies.