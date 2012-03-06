VIDEO: Korn drummer Ray Luzier on recording The Path Of Totality

Whether or not you call it dubstep, Korn's The Path Of Totality was certainly a change of direction for a band that you wouldn't necessarily have expected to work with producers such as Skrillex and Excision.
But how does a rock drummer approach a record on which the drums have already been programmed before he has so much as tickled a hi-hat? Find out by watching the video above in which Korn's Ray Luzier talks us through the recording process for The Path Of Totality and see footage from the studio sessions and the band performing live.
Korn are touring the UK in March and April 2012:
25 March - O2 Academy Brixton, London
26 March - O2 Academy Birmingham
28 March - Academy Manchester
29 March - O2 Academy Glasgow
31 March - Olympia Theatre, Dublin
01 April - Mandela Hall, Belfast
03 April - O2 Academy Bristol