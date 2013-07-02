Travis Barker: A Career in Covers

By the time Travis’ next Rhythm cover feature rolled around his remix work (which he had just began dabbling in the last time we spoke) had developed into a full-on solo career.



Discussing how he went about recruiting everyone from Lil Wayne to Corey Taylor to guest on his record, he said: “Sometimes it was: ‘I love this MC because of this. I love Beanie Sigel because of this. Or, ‘This song off his album made me feel a certain way, so I want this record to feel like that. I want to hear Wayne on this track because I’ve never heard him on a beat like that and he’s not usually ever featured on a beat like that.’ I put people left of what they’re normally used to. Not to the point where people were offended and they were going, ‘Oh, he doesn’t sound good on that,’ but, ‘Whoah, it’s cool to hear him on a track like that.’ Or the pairing. On one song there’s Swizz Beatz, Game, Lil’ Wayne and Rick Ross. All on one song. That’s just, ‘Wow!’ Or the Rizzo, Raekwon and Tom Morello track. Rage and Wu Tang used to tour together back in the day, so it’s cool having this stuff on there.”