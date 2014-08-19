“I met another drummer at a music camp when I was about 12 and he asked me who my favouriteplayer was. I said Buddy Rich… he said Tony Williams. I’d never heard of him and I often wonder where that kid is nowbecause, man, namechecking Tony at that age – he knew what was up!

“Anyway, I went straight to the local record store where I found //Ego//, and I bought it, took it home and put it on my turntable. to begin with it was like hearing another language – a higher intelligence trying to speak to you – and I couldn’t understand it.But the following day I put it on again and bang – I got it! That was the moment that Tony Williams changed my life.”