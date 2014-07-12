Tommy Ramone RIP

"It was something that was good enough for everybody"

Tommy was the last surviving member of the original line-up. Joey Ramone passed away in 2001, Dee Dee in 2002, and Johnny in 2004.

The Ramones pioneered the ‘Do-It-Yourself’ ethic of punk rock in both their music and iconic appearance. The band’s legacy is evidenced by the popularity still of Ramones records and merchandise. The band pretty much toured for 22 years non-stop, although Tommy himself left the band in 1978.

"It wasn't just music in The Ramones: it was an idea,” Tommy said in 1978. “It was bringing back a whole feel that was missing in rock music - it was a whole push outwards to say something new and different. Originally it was just an artistic type of thing; finally, I felt it was something that was good enough for everybody."