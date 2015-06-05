The greatest Big Band players of all time part 2

Lewis blended the subtlety of small group jazz with the fire and swing of the big band, most notably with the orchestra he co-led with trumpeter Thad Jones. Lewis swung with intensity and depth of feeling that has seldom been equalled and his swing feel remains a benchmark.

Calfskin heads and old, dark, Turkish K Zildjians helped him create his signature sound. Mel was a man of great integrity who stayed true to his musical ideals. A meeting with him in the USA in 1985 changed my direction when, without being asked, he sat down at the drums and demonstrated his unique ride cymbal approach, which I promptly appropriated. The Thad Jones/Mel Lewis Orchestra made its debut in 1966 at the Village Vanguard in NYC, a weekly residency the Vanguard Jazz Orchestra maintains to this day. Also check out Mel’s earlier work with the Terry Gibbs Dream Band.

Key tracks: Presenting the Thad Jones/Mel Lewis Orchestra, ‘Mean What You Say’; Thad Jones & Mel Lewis, ‘Cherry Juice’ (New Life); ‘Blues in a Minute’, (Potpourri)