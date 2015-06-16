The eight finest drum performances of Download 2015

It's classic rock Sunday at Donington and you don't get much more classic than Slash. Brent Fitz is the man charged with providing the beats for not just Slash's solo work but also a handful of GN'R cuts. Fitz nails Steven Adler's scattergun Paradise City fills, Matt Sorum's hard and heavy You Could Be Mine toms and Josh Freese's supreme work on Back From Cali. But it says a lot about this band that their own tunes, You're A Lie, Anastasia and more, sound just as incredible as the old favourites.