The Drummers of Black Sabbath

Bill Ward (1969-1980, various until 1994, 1997-2012)

“I’ve always regarded Sabbath as a live band and not particularly as a studio band,” recalls Ward of his early days with theb and, “so when I listen back to the albums I have to remember that we used to walk in, grab some mic stands, record the songs and then walk back out again!”

When asked at what point he began to feel that he was playing at an advanced level, Ward told Rhythm: “It was starting to happen on Master Of Reality. The bass drum sound had started to smooth out on Vol. 4, and then by the time we got to Sabbath Bloody Sabbath, we were really coming along very well. When we did Paranoid, our band was out working 365 days of the year – so it was very much a band in transit. We were in and out of the clubs and theatres, and getting close to playing in stadiums by the time the album came out. We were making incredible progress as far as our live shows were concerned.”