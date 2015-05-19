The drummers of '60s British pop

UK hitmakers The Dave Clark Five were one of the foremost ‘British Invasion’ acts. In May 1964, the Five were the first British group to undertake a full-scale tour of the USA – and for a while they vied with The Beatles to be Uncle Sam’s fave UK act. Clark was to finish the mid-1960s as the second most famous drummer in the world (behind Ringo, obviously).

The best-remembered of their early hits were chart-topping ‘Glad All Over’ and ‘Bits And Pieces’, packed with percussive hooks which were stamped out on cue in ballrooms, worrying managements about damage to sprung floorboards. However, much of their output was quite sophisticated, thanks to Clark’s additional role as record producer. He also served the Five as manager.

“I developed a loud and forceful style,” Dave Clark told June’s issue of Rhythm. “But like Ringo and Charlie Watts, I was deliberately uncomplicated. I believe it’s the gaps you leave that matter most. It’s the imperfections that make perfection. That’s what gives a record presence. For instance, I was slightly hesitant on the introduction of ‘Bits And Pieces’, and, as a result, there were seven-and-a half rather than eight stamps. Yet people commented on how clever it was – as though it had been on purpose. My methodology was based upon what my heart told me to do. In those days, a record company’s in-house producer wouldn’t allow the needles showing recording levels to go beyond a red mark. I did, making our records loud and jump out of the grooves – though I always stopped short of distortion.”

Key track: ‘Glad All Over’