June issue of Rhythm on sale now
New issue out now!
The brand new issue of Rhythm is out now and available in print and digitally in store, or from www.myfavouritemagazines.com, Apple Newsstand and the Google Play Store.
Faith New More are back with the rock album of the year, and in this month's Rhythm Mike 'Puffy' Bordin tells all about the band's unlikely resurrection.
Bordin fills us in on everything from his time as drummer of choice for Ozzy Osbourne to conquering nerves as he laid down FNM's 'Sol Invictus'. Plus, FNM bassist Billy Gould talks recording, rhythm sections and locking in.
All-star interviews
Once again we're jam-packed with features and killer interviews, like our rock head-to-head between the seasoned Ray Luzier of Korn and King 810 whippersnapper Andrew Workman. We also get the lowdown on how the bombastic Arejay Hale and Halestorm recording their top ten new album, Into The Wild Life, without losing Arejay's electric energy.
Plus, Debbie Knox-Hewson talks pop perfection with Charli xcx and we go on a journey deep into the realm of prog with Devin Townsend's Ryan van Poederooyen.
Gear galore!
We've got the latest gear in our sights this month as we put Mapex's Saturn V, Amedia Kommagene cymbals, Stagg's EBT-10 Beat Tutor, Sabian Big and Ugly rides, Evans Reso7 heads and the Gear4Music GD7 kit under the microscope.
You can also bag yourself a sweet piece of kit by winning Ahead's Mach1 bass pedal in this month's competition.
The best lessons
Last, but by no means least, is our rammed lesson section. This month you can learn how to play Deep Purple classic 'Hush', Halestorm's rip roaring 'Apocalyptic' and 'Off Peak Dreams' by Ghostpoet. That's as well as all of your usual favourite lessons from Pat Garvey, Pete Riley, Jason Bowld, Erik Stams, Kyle Cullen and Colin Woolway.
You'll find all of this and loads more in the brand new issue of Rhythm, out now and available at www.myfavouritemagazines.com, Apple Newsstand and the Google Play Store.