The all-star drum clinic

DRUM EXPO 2014: Drummers are a generous bunch. From years of honing their skills behind the kit on the road and in the studio, the stars of the drumming world bring you their advice and expertise on everything from showmanship to shuffles, from tuning to improving your chops.



Join Travis Barker, Tommy Lee, Mike Portnoy, Dave Weckl, Bernard Purdie and more as they walk us through some of their most valuable drumming tips for players of all levels.