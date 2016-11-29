The 7 best drum innovations of 2016

The Rhythm Best in drums 2016 polls have received over 136,000 votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the drummers and gear that have excelled in 2016. Here, we present the best drum innovations of 2016. First up we have the Backpacker Cajon from Meinl...

We said: "Meinl are known for their wide range of world-class percussion products and aptitude for innovation, and the Backpacker Cajon is a fine example of both world’s colliding. Great sounding, easy to play and portable too."