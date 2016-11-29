The 7 best drum innovations of 2016
Meinl Backpacker cajon
The Rhythm Best in drums 2016 polls have received over 136,000 votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the drummers and gear that have excelled in 2016. Here, we present the best drum innovations of 2016. First up we have the Backpacker Cajon from Meinl...
We said: "Meinl are known for their wide range of world-class percussion products and aptitude for innovation, and the Backpacker Cajon is a fine example of both world’s colliding. Great sounding, easy to play and portable too."
Sabian Sound Kit
We said: "With the Sound Kit, Sabian has branched out from cymbals and delivered one of the most useful products of 2016. Just add cables and stands!"
Promark ActiveGrip sticks
We said: "Promark’s new stick coating is heat-activated to help drummers keep hold of their sticks. We’ve tried their standard stick sizes as well as some of the artist lines, including Mike Portnoy and Rich Redmond models, and it really does work."
Evans UV1 drumheads
We said: "A supremely durable and long-lasting head from Evans - our test heads are yet to flake or chip, despite heavy use. The 10-Mil film helped us extract a warmer tone from our drums too."
Remo Powerstroke 77 drumheads
We said: "The head provides a brilliant stick response and sounds pleasing to the ears. The drum possesses the much sought-after snare sound with its balance of tone and overtone."
Big Fat Snare Drum pad
We said: "We are sure hard hitters and any fans of '70s drum sounds will love the sound produced with the aid of the Big Fat Snare Drum."
Winner: Zildjian L80 cymbals
We said: "The Zildjian L80 cymbals are impressive for practice and do give an authentic cymbal feel. In fact, these 'L' models are ideal for any low noise-level drumming application such as tuition or even a quiet gig."
