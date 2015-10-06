The 5 greatest disco drummers

“Really it wasn't disco,” says Bee Gees drummer Dennis Bryon. “There are some horrible disco songs out there. Although the Bee Gees were four-on-the-floor sometimes, the songs were great. It wasn’t blatant disco for disco’s sake.”

That may be so, but The Bee Gees became synonymous with disco after Saturday Night Fever, and it was Bryon’s smart, four-on-the-floor grooves and disco hat patterns that helped define a genre. Asked how he and the Gibb brothers came up with the seminal disco hit Jive Talkin’, Bryon tells Rhythm:

“The door bursts open, in comes Barry, Robin and Maurice completely buzzed about this new song they wrote in the car on the way to the studio called Jive Talkin’. In Miami there are a load of metal bridges over the waterways and the noise of the tyres going across the bridge produced a rhythm and they wrote a song to it.

"We started trying to be as black and as funky as we could be but it just wasn’t working. Arif [Mardin, producer] had recorded everything that we rehearsed on a two-track. He said, ‘You had it, you came together for four bars and then it just went into chaos again.’ He found the four bars where I was playing the groove for Jive Talkin’ and said, ‘Listen to what you played.’ We went back out and we copied what we’d played and that was Jive Talkin’.”