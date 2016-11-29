The 5 best new drum hardware products of 2016
PDP Concept Series bass drum pedals
The Rhythm Best in drums 2016 polls have received over 136,000 votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the drummers and gear that have excelled in 2016. Here, we present the best new drum hardware of 2016. First up, we have the PDP Concept Series bass drum pedals...
We said: "With a host of professional DW features, the PDP Concept Series direct drive bass drum pedals look great and are comfortable to play. Probably best suited to the mid-level player looking for an upgrade."
Ludwig Atlas Classic hardware
We said: "Ludwig has updated its 1960s flat-based stands in line with popular retro trends. The Atlas Classic series is practical, stylish and boasts many clever and genuinely useful design details."
Pearl 150 Series Lightweight hardware
We said: "Affordable, lightweight and built to withstand rigorous gigging, the Pearl 150 series stands can be transformed quickly from flat-based to traditional single-braced legs for versatile set-ups. Throw them in your bag and go."
DW Ultralight hardware pack
We said: "When DW says ‘Ultra-Lightweight’ they aren’t kidding. Because of the aluminium legs and miniaturised components, the DW Ultralight hardware pack is much lighter than other brands. Swap to these in your hardware bag and carrying really does become child’s play."
Winner: Tama Iron Cobra 900 bass drum pedals
We said: "By adding some fantastic tweaks to an already superb pedal, Tama has once again excelled itself. The Iron Cobra 900 is impossible to fault."
