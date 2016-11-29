The 5 best new drum hardware products of 2016

The Rhythm Best in drums 2016 polls have received over 136,000 votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the drummers and gear that have excelled in 2016. Here, we present the best new drum hardware of 2016. First up, we have the PDP Concept Series bass drum pedals...



We said: "With a host of professional DW features, the PDP Concept Series direct drive bass drum pedals look great and are comfortable to play. Probably best suited to the mid-level player looking for an upgrade."

