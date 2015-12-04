The 11 best drum innovations of 2015

The Rhythm Best of drums 2015 polls have received over 102,000 votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the drummers and gear that have excelled in 2015. Here, we present the best innovations of 2015. First up we have the Gon Bops Commuter cajon.

We Said: "The Commuter cajon packs down flat into the provided back pack gig bag. A great option for drummers looking to get in on the cajon revolution."

Read more: Pearl Session Studio Select