The 11 best drum innovations of 2015
Gon Bops Commuter cajon
The Rhythm Best of drums 2015 polls have received over 102,000 votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the drummers and gear that have excelled in 2015. Here, we present the best innovations of 2015. First up we have the Gon Bops Commuter cajon.
We Said: "The Commuter cajon packs down flat into the provided back pack gig bag. A great option for drummers looking to get in on the cajon revolution."
Spitfire Audio: The Grange
We Said: "A sample pack featuring the sound of Bonham and the playing of Chad Smith, Roger Taylor and Andy Gangadeen, what's not to like? Spitfire Audio did one hell of a job finding three drummers befitting the location (the world-famous Headley Grange!), and this sample pack is testament to the company's efforts."
FULL REVIEW: Spitfire Audio: The Grange
Ahead Mach 1 bass drum pedal
We Said: "With the aid of the Eccentric Systems Eccentric Drive and Quick Torque cams, this is an impressively fast pedal. Given the likely street price, it also represents good value for money. A treat foryour feet."
FULL REVIEW: Ahead Mach 1 bass drum pedal
Schlagwerk Cajon pedal
We Said: "The CAP 100 is an excellently well-made pedal, but it comes at a, big cost. That said, you get what you pay for, and what you get here is supreme quality. If you're a kit player looking to get to grips with the cajon movement, this is well worth a look. You'll be knocking out complex rhythms in no time."
BUY: Schlagwerk Cajon pedal currently available from:
UK: Thomann
Cymskin Cymbal Covers
We Said: "The CymSkin covers are a great product for those keen on keeping their cymbals in tip-top condition and sounding good - you'll find them worth the comparatively small outlay. After all, it pays to keep your cymbals looking and sounding their best, right?"
FULL REVIEW: Cymskin Cymbal Covers
Promark Active Wave 570 drum sticks
We Said: "Created in conjunction with Wilco drummer Glenn Kotche, these sticks feature an ingenious heat-activated grip coating that covers the sticks and gets tackier as your hands get sweatier. Clever, very clever. That'll be an end to our sticks slipping out of our hands nightmares then."
BUY: Promark Active Wave 570 drum sticks currently available from:
US: Sweetwater
Roland PowerPly mesh heads
We Said: "Natural feel, adjustable tension and durability from V-Drum mesh heads? We'll have a piece of that. Roland's PowerPly heads promise plenty and deliver in spades."
BUY: Roland PowerPly mesh heads currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann
Protection Racket back pack snare and pedal case
We Said: "For those gigging or rehearsing occasions when you need to take along just your snare drum and bass pedal(s) these two lightweight and waterproof dedicated cases fit the bill superbly. And hey, justlike we said back there on the Cymskyn covers, protecting your gear is well worth the outlay."
FULL REVIEW: Protection Racket back pack snare and pedal case
Remo Powerstroke 77
We Said: "Featuring two layers of seven-mil film (hence the name), the Powerstroke 77 heads offer durability (thanks to their centre dot) and superb response."
BUY: Remo Powerstroke 77 currently available from:
UK: Thomann
US: Sweetwater
Evans Level 360 Reso 7
We Said: "When it comes to tuning, drummers are increasingly aware that bottom heads are their un-doing and that due to the inconvenience of reaching them they are often neglected. Evans draws attention to this with the lightweight Reso 7, Evans' first ever coated resonant head."
FULL REVIEW: Evans Level 360 Reso 7
BUY: Evans Level 360 Reso 7 currently available from:
UK: Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater
Winner: DW MFG MDD
We Said: "DW set out to make a pedal that is 'adjustable, versatile and highly playable, without being over- engineered.' Consider the brief well and truly met. There is one hell of a price tag attached to the MDD, butwith so many things, once you play these beauty you can see exactly where your money is going."
FULL REVIEW: DW MFG MDD
BUY: DW MFG MDD currently available from:
UK: Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater
Want more?
Read more about your favourite drummers and the world’s biggest drum stars every month in Rhythm magazine, available in all good newsagents and from www.myfavouritemagazines.