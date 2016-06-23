The 10 must-see drummers of Glastonbury 2016

Whether it be trudging through the vast swathes of mud at Worthy Farm or battling the befuddling array of red button choices, Glastonbury represents a smorgasbord of musical delights.

And that’s great, right? Well, sometimes there can be too much of a good thing, especially if you spend the bulk of your time trying to whittle down which act to catch next. So, to lend a helping hand we have rounded up the ten drummers that you simply cannot miss at Glastonbury 2016. You can thank us later.