The 10 greatest ever drum intros

In the November issue of Rhythm the team have pulled together a massive list charting the 101 greatest ever drum intros. From Dave Grohl's iconic 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' pick up fill with Nirvana to the frantic tom pounding of Rat Scabies that kicks off The Damned's 'New Rose', these are iconic drum beats that have gone on to define many hit songs and become air drumming anthems for drummers and non-drummers alike.



There are so many drum intro gems that putting together a top 101 was a huge task, let alone settling on a top 10, so it was put to a vote on Facebook to let the fans decide.

We can excusively reveal the top 10 list here as Grohl, Bonzo, Peart and more battle it out for the top spot. Who will be crowned drum intro king? Read on to find out...