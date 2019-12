Taylor Hawkins has unveiled his latest project - hard rock trio The Birds of Satan.

The Foo Fighters drummer has teamed up with guitarist Mick Murphy and bass player Wiley Hodgden, with the band set to release their debut album on 15 April.

It looks like Taylor has channelled his love of Rush on the record, as the seven-song disc opens with a ten-minute prog epic.

Taylor's Foo Fighters band mates Dave Grohl and Pat Smear have also been confirmed as guests on the album.