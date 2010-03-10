Steve White and Mapex announce UK tour

PRESS RELEASE: Mapex will be out on the road in May with the godfather of British drumming, Mr Steve White. Mapex have been working intensively with Steve since his signing in 2009 and are ready to hit the road running with a series of dates in and around the UK.

The tour will focus heavily on the wealth of material Steve has developed and compiled over the past ten years whilst running the education sessions at the hugely popular Freddie Gee drum Camp.

Steve is one the most dedicated, high profile artists who devotes around the clock commitment to education with out-and-out encouragement to learnand progress no matter what your capability. Mapex have an enthusiasm for grass roots learning that has inspired them to team up with Steve and take this experience to the streets of the UK.

Mapex are offering ten dates around the UK that promise to ignite your passion for the art of drumming. Check out the venues below and contact the local store for details.

Sunday 11 April - Electro Music Mick Yates Memorial concert, Gainsborough - 01302 369999

Tuesday 4 May - Sound Attak, Colchester - 01206 368999

Wednesday 5 May - Gig Gear, Harlow - 01279 432900

Thursday 6 May - Drumwright, Reading - 0118 944 1418

Monday 10 May - Percussion House, Cardiff - 029 2061 4999

Tuesday 11 May - Professional Music Technology, Birmingham - 0121 359 5056

Wednesday 12 May - Rattle & Drum, Derby - 01332 360 657

Thursday 13 May - Drum Stop, Chesterfield - 0114 247 2200

Monday 17 May - Rhythm Base, Glasgow - 0141 429 3799

Tuesday 18 May - Dawsons, Manchester - 0161 237 1770

Thursday 20 May - Mr Drums, Colraine, Nr Ireland - 028 7032 8891

For more information, visit Whiteydrums.com and Mapex's official site

Information taken from official press release

