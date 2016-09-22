Steve Ballstadt and Andrew Schneider on the insane world of the Blue Man Group

Tell us about your drumming background...

Steve: “I started off on piano and then like most hyperactive boys I moved over to something louder. I’ve been playing since I was 13. I was in bands all through high school and I never stopped playing. I was touring and recording and eventually a friend gave me a heads-up of the Blue Man audition back in 2005.”

What was the audition process like?

Steve: “It was kind of intense. I had never done any serious auditions before. The artists I had been recording with, I had got those gigs through friends rather than a hardcore audition process with a bunch of people staring at you.

“Everyone else auditioning for Blue Man had been through the audition process at least twice and had an understanding of the music whereas I kind of stepped in at the last second and had no real idea of what was going on or what was expected of me. The guys played through a song and then everybody got a chance to play along with them.

“You were basically asked to repeat something that you had heard once before, it was quite daunting. The music that they play in the audition is your first exposure to the vocabulary of Blue Man music. You don’t play that style of music outside of Blue Man. It was very daunting, but a lot of fun.”

The music that they play in the audition is your first exposure to the vocabulary of Blue Man music. You don’t play that style of music outside of Blue Man.

Andrew, how did you become involved?

Andrew: “I have a long history with a lot of the albums with Blue Man. The first album they did, audio, I engineered that. I was friends with the producer of the first two records so he brought me in to engineer the first one and mix the second record.

“Then there was a long gap between records. The music for Audio came about after the show had been around for about 10 years so there was 10 years of material. Because of the 13-year gap between record two and three we had 13 years of material that had organically been produced in that time for the shows and performances, so it seemed like it was time to work on a new record. For Three I wore all three hats. I was one of two producers, I mixed the record and I co-engineered the record.”