Slayer sidelines Dave Lombardo

Slayer have decided to replace drummer Dave Lombardo for their forthcoming Australian tour.

Lombardo revealed the news in an online statement, citing business reasons for the move.

The drummer explained that last year he raised reservations about the way in which the band's touring income was divided, suggesting that once other parties had been paid the band was left with a 10% split.

He continued: "Last Monday, I sat down with Kerry [King, guitar] and Tom [Araya, bass/vocals] to rehearse for Australia and to propose a new business model that I felt was the best way forward for Slayer to confidently protect itself so we could do what we do best…play for the fans.

"Kerry made it clear he wasn't interested in making changes and said if I wanted to argue the point, he would find another drummer. On Thursday, I arrived at rehearsals at 1 p.m. as scheduled, but Kerry did not show. Rather, at 6:24 p.m. I received an email from the lawyers saying I was being replaced for the Australian dates."

The news comes shortly after fellow thrashers Anthrax revealed that Charlie Benante would not be on their Aussie tour due to personal reasons.