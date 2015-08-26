September issue of Rhythm on sale now

The brand new issue of Rhythm is out now and available in print and digitally in store, or from www.myfavouritemagazines.com, Apple Newsstand and the Google Play Store.

This month we present you with the ultimate 30 day drum workout. This hardcore drum programme is designed to improve your playing in just one month. The feature is packed with lessons and videos to help you get to grips with technique, nutrition, feel and a whole lot more. You will take on exercises based around co-ordination, shuffle grooves, rudiments, independent and more. Each lessons is broken down for beginner, intermediate and professional levels. We also guide you through the best practice gear and apps to help you improve your playing.