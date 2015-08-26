September issue of Rhythm on sale now
The Ultimate 30 Day Drum Workout
The brand new issue of Rhythm is out now and available in print and digitally in store, or from www.myfavouritemagazines.com, Apple Newsstand and the Google Play Store.
This month we present you with the ultimate 30 day drum workout. This hardcore drum programme is designed to improve your playing in just one month. The feature is packed with lessons and videos to help you get to grips with technique, nutrition, feel and a whole lot more. You will take on exercises based around co-ordination, shuffle grooves, rudiments, independent and more. Each lessons is broken down for beginner, intermediate and professional levels. We also guide you through the best practice gear and apps to help you improve your playing.
Win!
We have a belter of a prize package up for grabs this month. You can win a backline for your band worth £14,000!
This incredible haul includes a five-piece Pearl Masters BCX kit, Meinl Byzance hi hats, crash, ride and cymbal bag and Evans heads. For the rest of the band there is a Fender Strat, Orange amp, Rode microphones, Boss pedals, Fender bass, TC Electronic bass amp and much more. Head here for full details.
Interviewed
We have a packed features section for you this month as we chat with the great and good of the drum world.
We talk to drum legend Steve White about life after Weller, Paul Bostaph shares details of the brand new Slayer album and we check with with Foals' Jack Bevan.
We get our funk on with Stanton Moore as he charts the changing sound of Galactic, Barry Kerch lifts the lid on Shinedown's new record and Jon Keeble looks back on a career with Spandau Ballet.
Plus: Our tribute to the late, great Vic Firth.
Reviewed
Once again we run the rule over all of the hottest new gear in our reviews section. This month ranked and rated we have the deliciously retro Gretsch Broadkaster, TRX's Alt cymbals, congas from Tycoon, Shure PG Alta microphones, Sonivox's Tony Coleman sample pack and a reggae snare from Flint Percussion.
Plus: Rhythm rounds up the ten best single-ply drum heads in the world today.
Learn
As always we have a whole host of lessons to improve your playing with. This month you can learn movie classic Little Green Bag, get to grips with four on the floor, nail the rock clave and take on the latest eight-bar challenge.
Plus: You can take the video lessons of our huge 30 day drum workout.
The brand new issue of Rhythm is out now and available in print and digitally in store, or from www.myfavouritemagazines.com, Apple Newsstand and the Google Play Store.