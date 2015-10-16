Sam Smith drummer Jamiel Blake on big gigs, pop grooves and miming for TV

“Sam’s gig is really authentic, simple. It’s about feel. There are certain things that Sam likes and when we rehearse he’ll be like, ‘Can you play this lower at this time?’ When you’re playing a song there are times you have a big chorus where you play a particular dynamic, and then in the verse you’ll play really softly. Hear what’s going on around you and how you approach the cymbal, how hard you hit the cymbal – those things are important as well, especially in Sam’s songs.

"I think the guy istruly phenomenal. I’ve worked with a lot of artists and this guy is absolutely a beast. He’ll kill the show all the time. There are shows where he’ll do certain riffs and when we finish he knows I’m lost for words. I’ll be like, ‘Bruv, I don’t know what to say but you actually killed that.’ I don’t know how to express theway I feel. He knows his music, he knows his stuff. Hismum listened to a lot of soul growing up – Chaka Khan, Aretha Franklin, Mary J Blige – he’s had that soul background. When he sings, it’s inhim. It’s natural.”