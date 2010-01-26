Protection Racket launches colourful drum cases

PRESS RELEASE: Protection Racket's award winning cases have been given a make-over and their Snare, Hardware, Cymbal and Stick cases will be available in three new eye catching colours.

It used to be you can have any colour you want as long as it's black, and now Protection Racket have perfected manufacturing their 100% waterproof, extra durable 600 denier polyester Racketex in the new colours: emerald Green, funky (GET UP!) Brown and steel Grey.

Absolutely nothing has changed under the bonnet and the coloured cases incorporate Protection Racket's unique features such as their Propadd2™ protective padding and Propile technical fleece lining on the inside of their snare cases and deluxe cymbal bags.

Other features including their ultra heavy duty webbing handles capable of up to 1500 kilo's of breaking strength and super strength seams. All cases come with indestructible zips and satin finished nickel plated steel zip pulleys.

The new coloured bags will available at the same price as black range of cases and will hit the streets in early 2010. Protection Racket can also announce that filled with confidence in their superior quality, they have extended the warranty on ALL their cases from 12 to 24 months - WORLDWIDE!

So what are you waiting for... make a statement, stand out from the crowd and get some fashion into your drum cases!

Information taken from official press release

