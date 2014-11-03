More

Phil Collins: Shambolic Led Zep show 'not my fault'

By

Collins speaks out on Live Aid appearance

Phil Collins has spoken out over his appearance with Led Zeppelin at Live Aid 1985, saying the show was a disaster.

Collins told Q magazine about the show, which was the first time the surviving members of Zeppelin had shared the stage since the death of John Bonham.

He said: "I thought it was just going to be low-key and we'd all get together and have a play. But something happened between that conversation and the day - it became a Led Zeppelin reunion.

"I turned up and I was a square peg in a round hole. Robert was happy to see me, but Jimmy wasn't. It was a disaster, really. Robert wasn't match-fit with his voice and Jimmy was out of it, dribbling. It wasn't my fault it was crap."