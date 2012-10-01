New drum gear of the month: review round-up (October 2012)
This is a collection of kits, percussion, accessories and more from Rhythm Magazine's gruelling testing process, first reviewed in Rhythm issue 207.
First up: a truly individual set of cymbals from Istanbul.
Amedia Crash, Ride and Hi-hat Cymbals (from £115)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Amedia offers a huge, temptingly different and potentially bewildering selection of genuinely hand-crafted cymbals, made in the time-honoured Turkish manner. Prices are, at the moment, exceptionally attractive.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Amedia Crash, Ride and Hi-hat Cymbals
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 207)
Lewitt DTP Beat Kit Pro 7 Mic Kit (£1149)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Lewitt's combined audio experience is evident in the Pro 7 kit. The innovative designs, road-proof build and excellent sound reproduction add up to a seriously impressive set of drum mics.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Lewitt DTP Beat Kit Pro 7 Mic Kit
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 207)
Pearl Ian Paice Signature Kit (£4999)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“This is one imposing kit (cymbals, drums and hardware et al), with its exemplary build quality and fantastic sound. It is also highly collectable, so I think I would get those skates on and grab one while you can!”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Pearl Ian Paice Signature Kit
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 207)
Roland TD-11K Kit (£1000)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A no-nonsense compact kit solution which, despite its compact size, remains capable, commendable and sounds great.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Roland TD-11K Kit
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 207)
Roland TD-11KV Kit (£1350)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The TD-11KV offers a no-nonsense compact kit solution which, despite its compact size, remains capable, commendable and sounds great. It's worth the extra cash for the mesh heads.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Roland TD-11KV Kit
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 207)
Remo Mondo Cajon (£255)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Remo has produced an interesting twist on the way you can approach playing a cajon and the Mondo represents good value for money if you don't mind its rather plain aesthetic!”
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Remo Mondo Cajon
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 207)
