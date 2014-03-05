New drum gear of the month: review round-up (March 2014)

MusicRadar's sister magazine Rhythm - the UK's best-selling drum mag - reviews the latest drums, cymbals, percussion and drum accessories on a monthly basis.

Here we've gathered all of the cymbals, drum kits, electronic drums, percussion and any other drum gear reviewed on MusicRadar throughout February.

All the equipment on show here was originally reviewed in Rhythm magazine issue 225, or by MusicRadar's own reviews team.

MusicRadar’s verdict:

"Hailing from Brazil, Odery Custom is a beautiful hand-crafted kit with unique rainforest hardwood shells. Dare to be different with tigerwood solid hoops and choice of 13 hardware finishes."

4 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: Odery Custom Kit review

