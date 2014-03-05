New drum gear of the month: review round-up (March 2014)
Odery Custom Kit
MusicRadar's sister magazine Rhythm - the UK's best-selling drum mag - reviews the latest drums, cymbals, percussion and drum accessories on a monthly basis.
Here we've gathered all of the cymbals, drum kits, electronic drums, percussion and any other drum gear reviewed on MusicRadar throughout February.
All the equipment on show here was originally reviewed in Rhythm magazine issue 225, or by MusicRadar's own reviews team.
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Hailing from Brazil, Odery Custom is a beautiful hand-crafted kit with unique rainforest hardwood shells. Dare to be different with tigerwood solid hoops and choice of 13 hardware finishes."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Odery Custom Kit review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 225)
TekTuner
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"More than just an exact and fast tuner, TekTuner is a bullet-proof tool for personalising your sound and for building a library of tuning options."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW:TekTunerreview
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 225)
Nord Drum 2 and Pad
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The upgraded features of the new drum synth means it is now a serious musical instrument."
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Nord Drum 2 and Pad review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 225)
BUY: Nord Drum 2 and Pad currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Meinl Byzance Serpent Series hi-hats
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"We loved these Serpents hats and found the Turbo-Crasher fun if somewhat lame."
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Meinl Byzance Serpent Series hi-hats review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 225)
BUY: Meinl Byzance Serpent Series hi-hats currently available from:
UK: Thomann | Gear4Music
WorldMax Laser Engraved Maple Snare
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Looks-wise, these snares might be a little too pimped for more discerning players, but we can find little fault with their sound. As with all WorldMax products, they're well built and offer plenty of drum for the money."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: WorldMax Laser Engraved Maple Snare review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 225)
Meinl Byzance Extra Dry 16" hi-hats
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"We enjoyed these unusual 16" Extra Dry hats, but the pedalled response lets them down."
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Meinl Byzance Extra Dry 16" hi-hats review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 225)
BUY: Meinl Byzance Extra Dry 16" hi-hats currently available from:
UK: Thomann