NAMM 2015: Zildjian stand in pictures

NAMM 2015: Zildjian's vintage-minded Kerope cymbals were a major highlight of NAMM 2014. This year the Kerope is back with a new weight range for these gorgeous cymbals.

The 20” Kerope Medium now features a range of 2,126 – 2,381 grams, and the 22” Kerope Medium has a range of 2,523 - 2,721 grams. Both models’ weights start at the highest spec of the current Kerope series and increase in weight from there. This added weight will be particularly attractive to players that are looking for more stick and are playing in higher volume situations.