NAMM 2015: Zildjian stand in pictures
Kerope
NAMM 2015: Zildjian's vintage-minded Kerope cymbals were a major highlight of NAMM 2014. This year the Kerope is back with a new weight range for these gorgeous cymbals.
The 20” Kerope Medium now features a range of 2,126 – 2,381 grams, and the 22” Kerope Medium has a range of 2,523 - 2,721 grams. Both models’ weights start at the highest spec of the current Kerope series and increase in weight from there. This added weight will be particularly attractive to players that are looking for more stick and are playing in higher volume situations.
FX
Now these look serious cool. Zildjian's FX line has been expanded to include these innovative metals.
The range now features the 8" and 10" Oriental China Trash (beautifully trashy, as the name suggests) and the 10" and 12" Spiral Stackers (pictured).
Volcano
And that's not it for the FX range, also added is this 7.5" Volcano Cup Zil-Bel. The ping on this thing you would not believe.
