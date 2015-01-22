NAMM 2015: Spitfire Audio launch The Grange sample library

NAMM 2015: Headley Grange in Hampshire, England, is a place of considerable musical history. Bands including Fleetwood Mac, Genesis and Led Zeppelin recorded and rehearsed there in its '70s heyday, and it's the location of the famous wooden stairwell where John Bonham and producer Andy Johns created the definitive and often-sampled "When The Levee Breaks" sound.

It's been 40 years since the doors of Headley have been opened for a recording project, but during the Summer of 2014 virtual instrument and sample specialists Spitfire Audio convinced the owners to allow access to a crew of talented engineers for one more historical drum session. Over the course of five days, the musical landmark played host to Chad Smith, Queen's Roger Taylor and Andy Gangadeen, performing all manner of beats, grooves and fills – and fulfilling childhood dreams in the process.

The result is The Grange Vol. 1, a sample library and virtual instrument for Native Instruments' Kontakt Player that will allow musicians to add these iconic players to their own compositions.