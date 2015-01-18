NAMM 2015: J.Leiva Junior Omeya Cajón launched

NAMM 2015: The cajon has become the must-have percussion accessory and is a great tool for busking or casual acoustic settings. They're also a fun and accessible way to introduce kids to the world of percussion. That's where J.Leiva's new Junior Omeya Cajon comes in, offering a professional quality and great-sounding instrument at a fairly reasonable price (UK retail price will be £89.99).

Technical Features: