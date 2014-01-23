NAMM 2014: Yamaha reveals new kit and a Dave Weckl snare

NAMM 2014: Yamaha hits the ground running in 2014 with the introduction of a new kit series in the Absolute line. The Absolute Hybrid Maple set features a core ply of Wenge wood with outer plies of North American Maple.

From the press release:

Absolute Hybrid Maple drum sets feature a hook lug originally designed for the PHX Series, which brings out the drum’s natural tone by creating a small footprint on the shell. In addition to allowing quick and easy head changes, the lugs provide precision tuning.

Other features in the series include a new piston-drive snare strainer, hinged floor tom leg brackets, a low-mass bass drum bracket and the same style of spurs first introduced on the Live Custom drum set. Yamaha’s exclusive staggered diagonal seam and Air-Seal System shell-making process produces strong, consistent shells.

“The new Absolute Hybrid has taken many elements of our Flagship PHX series to create a truly amazing instrument” said Gavin Thomas, UK Product Manager - Yamaha Drums. “The aim was to develop a shell that has as a wide and expressive sonic range as possible that responds accurately to differences in the way the drum is played. The result has to be played and heard to be believed. This new series represent another step forward for Yamaha in high-end drum production out of our Xiaoshan factory.”