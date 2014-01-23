NAMM 2014: Yamaha reveals new kit and a Dave Weckl snare
Absolute Hybrid Maple kit
NAMM 2014: Yamaha hits the ground running in 2014 with the introduction of a new kit series in the Absolute line. The Absolute Hybrid Maple set features a core ply of Wenge wood with outer plies of North American Maple.
From the press release:
Absolute Hybrid Maple drum sets feature a hook lug originally designed for the PHX Series, which brings out the drum’s natural tone by creating a small footprint on the shell. In addition to allowing quick and easy head changes, the lugs provide precision tuning.
Other features in the series include a new piston-drive snare strainer, hinged floor tom leg brackets, a low-mass bass drum bracket and the same style of spurs first introduced on the Live Custom drum set. Yamaha’s exclusive staggered diagonal seam and Air-Seal System shell-making process produces strong, consistent shells.
“The new Absolute Hybrid has taken many elements of our Flagship PHX series to create a truly amazing instrument” said Gavin Thomas, UK Product Manager - Yamaha Drums. “The aim was to develop a shell that has as a wide and expressive sonic range as possible that responds accurately to differences in the way the drum is played. The result has to be played and heard to be believed. This new series represent another step forward for Yamaha in high-end drum production out of our Xiaoshan factory.”
Yamaha Dave Weckl signature snares
It's been 30 years since drumming legend Dave Weckl joined the Yamaha Drums family. To celebrate this impressive milestone Yamaha has introduced two new snare drums that will be limited to only 250 worldwide.
First up is a version of Dave Weckl’s original 13"x5" Maple 6 ply (6mm) model in Black Maple finish; then there's a new 14"x5.5" Brass (1.2mm) finished in Black Nickel. Both drums feature the unique dual strainer design along 45 degree bearing edges, 3.0mm Aluminium Die-Cast hoop and small, stylish cube shaped chrome lugs.
From the press release:
“I have enjoyed playing Yamaha drums for 30 years now. Their attention to detail, quality and consistency is unparalleled in the industry and I am happy to have this long standing relationship”, Dave Weckl commented. ”My signature snare drums are of the most unique on the market. The dual strainer system is one of a kind, and provides a sound and versatility like no other snare ever made. For the few that will be able to own one of these special drums, enjoy them. They are very special instruments!”
“Only 250 snare drums have been produced with only 68 available for the European Market” explained Gavin Thomas, UK Product Manager - Yamaha Drums “The demand for these instruments will be high with many faithful Dave Weckl enthusiasts trying to secure them. They will most certainly be a collector’s item for the future."
The redesigned Stage Custom Birch
From the press release:
Yamaha today introduced the redesigned Stage Custom Birch drum set at the 2014 NAMM Show. Already considered to be pound-for-pound among the best in its class, the new generation Stage Custom Birch Drum Set has received several significant upgrades.
Many of the changes are subtle, yet substantial. Yamaha upgraded the shells with the same thicker ply concept used on Live Custom and rounded the bearing edges for more head to shell contact, which provides a fatter sound. The Absolute style lug, which attaches to the shell using a single screw, requires fewer holes in the shell and less metal inside the drum, allowing the drums to resonate more fully. Die-cast claws and new spurs now adorn the bass drum and the snare drum now includes ten lugs for more precise tuning.
Stage Custom Birch kits also come in new sizes. Tom and floor tom sizes are now available at traditional depths and diameters, offering wider tuning and dynamic ranges. The floor toms, trimmed down to be under square, provide a better tone to attack balance. The drum sets also offer excellent finishes, high-end specs and superior hardware at a great value.
“For nearly two decades, Yamaha's Stage Custom drums have offered outstanding value for money” said Gavin Thomas, UK Product Manager - Yamaha Drums. “They are our number one selling drum set and we are really proud to improve the design even further, improving the sound and appearance and adding even more value for money to keep the Stage Custom Birch ahead of the industry.”