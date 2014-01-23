NAMM 2014: Tama reveals new configurations, finishes and snares
Metalworks Black Chrome snare drums
NAMM 2014: Some new finishes, some new configurations and a brace of snares are on the menu for Tama this year. Plus a funky little cocktail kit!
First things first - snares. If you like your drums black on black with an extra helping of black then the Metalworks Black Chrome snare drums are for you.
The steel drums feature 1.2mm shells with triple flanged hoops and a black nickel finish that creates a unique, industrial look that's topped off with Evans Black Chrome Heads.
Snares are available in 14"x4", 14"x5.5" and 14"x6.5" sizes.
New finishes and configurations for Starclassic Bubinga and Maple
The trusty Starclassic Bubinga and Maple series' have been treated to new finishes and a new configuration called 'Natural Classics’ featuring a particularly shallow bass drum. The sizes of the shell packs will be 22"x16", 12"x8" and 16"x16".
The Cocktail-JAM kit
We love a cocktail kit here at Rhythm and this is a brilliant addition from Tama, and something of a break from the norm. The compact kit comprises bass drum, snare drum, a couple of toms and space for a handful of cymbals. There are also plenty of places to clamp other voices like cowbells, wood blocks and more.
From the press release"
The "Cocktail-JAM" Kit™ is a TAMA original, in both appearance and sound. Ideal for hip-hop, jazz, intimate acoustic settings, or tight rehearsal rooms. Completely compact, this kit can easily be set up and played using a throne in much less space than a typical drum set. The "Cocktail-JAM" kit™ and its hardware can be completely packed easily in just two bags, which are included with the kit, making it super portable and easy to transport to any gig.
The Mini-Tymp
Another move away from tradition for Tama, the Mini-Tymp snare drum is a unique single headed drum, featuring a half set of snare wires that rest against the batter head. Latin Percussion produced a similar thing a couple of years back and it had a surprising and exciting amount of crack. We're looking forward to giving this a shot.
From the press release:
You can adjust the snare sound by tuning the round knob, which acts as a strainer. If you completely loosen the snares from the head of the drum, you can play it like a mini timbale. Included with every Mini-Tymp Snare drum is an MC69 single tom adapter, for easy mounting on any kit.
Silverstar Tamo Ash kit
Finally, Tama's Silverstar line now includes a Tamo Ash shell pack.
Two finishes are available: Matte Tamo Ash and Satin Mahogany Tamo Ash; and in two configurations: 18"x14", 14"x5", 12"x8", 14"x14"; and22"x18", 14"x5", 10"x7", 12"x8", 16"x14".