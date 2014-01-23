NAMM 2014: Tama reveals new configurations, finishes and snares

NAMM 2014: Some new finishes, some new configurations and a brace of snares are on the menu for Tama this year. Plus a funky little cocktail kit!

First things first - snares. If you like your drums black on black with an extra helping of black then the Metalworks Black Chrome snare drums are for you.

The steel drums feature 1.2mm shells with triple flanged hoops and a black nickel finish that creates a unique, industrial look that's topped off with Evans Black Chrome Heads.

Snares are available in 14"x4", 14"x5.5" and 14"x6.5" sizes.