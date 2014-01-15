NAMM 2014: Roland unveils KT-10 kick trigger pedal

KT-10
NAMM 2014 press release: It's a daily dilemma for every drummer. Mid-practice, regular as clockwork, there's the bang at the door and the neighbour telling you to keep it down.
Of course, a major advantage of Roland V-Drums over an acoustic kit is the ability to plug in headphones for discrete practice. But if you want to make your sessions even quieter - while maxing out your performance - get your kicks from the new Roland KT-10 Kick Trigger Pedal.
Silence is golden with the Roland KT-10: a low-noise kick trigger pedal for use with Roland V-Drums sound modules and other electronic percussion gear.
Alongside its fast, fluid response to your footwork, the all-in-one design has a reverse-action trigger mechanism that means the pedal is far quieter in operation than a kick pad played with a standard pedal and beater.
It's adaptable, too. If you're creating a hybrid drumkit, the Roland KT-10's compact footprint makes it ideal for use alongside an acoustic kick pedal, and it's also a great choice for expanding the firepower of other electronic percussion units like Roland's SPD-SX, HandSonic HPD-20 and Octapad SPD-30.
- All-in-one kick trigger pedal with low-noise operation
- Innovative reverse-action trigger mechanism provides authentic playing feel in a compact design
- Extremely quiet performance, great for not disturbing others when playing V-Drums at home
- Produces approximately 75 per cent less noise than a Roland KD-9 Kick Pad triggered with a standard beater (based on Roland test data)
- Small footprint and low-profile body, ideal for use in a hybrid acoustic/electronic drum or percussion kit
- Works with all Roland percussion products equipped with 1/4-inch trigger inputs, including the TM-2 Trigger Module, V-Drums sound modules, SPD-series percussion pads, and the HandSonic HPD-20
- Solid construction, smooth performance and attractive appearance
- Adjustable spring and moveable weights allow for customisation of playing response
- Mix In jack for easy expansion with a second KT-10