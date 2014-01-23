NAMM 2014: Pearl unveils new kit and snares

Available in a range of depths for different application

Pearl has produced Free-Floating snares for a while now. These new models are task-specific and offered in a a 14" width by 3.5", 5", 6.5", and 8" depth. Each drum is made utilising specific shell materials to optimise each drum’s sonority with respect to depth.

From the press release:

Our Task-Specific 14"x3.5" Piccolo Free Floaters feature 1.2mm Stainless Steel or 6 ply Birch, both known for their brightness, which complement the bright, penetrating sound that drummers typically require from their piccolo snares.

14"x5" Free Floaters feature 1.5mm Brass or 6 ply Maple shells known for their smooth and even frequency distribution thus making them ideal for all-purpose applications whether live or in the studio.

14"x6.5" Free Floating Snare Drums are equipped with 1.2mm Phosphor Bronze or 6 ply Maple with an inner ply of African Mahogany. Both are ideally suited to produce lower fundamental tones befitting this drum’s depth.

The 14"x8" Free Floaters feature a 1.2mm Seamless Aluminum shell and a 8 ply African Mahogany shell known for the ultra strong lows.

All Task-Specific Free Floating Snare Drums are equipped with Die-Cast hoops, free floating lugs, chrome hardware, Coated Ambassador batter head and Pearl’s new SR-160F strainer, featuring Pearl’s exclusive Click-Lock system which simultaneously locks the snare lever and the tension adjuster to your exact liking. The metal shell drums have a classy brushed finish, while the wood shell drums are finished in Pearl’s exclusive Satin Lacquer natural wood finishes.