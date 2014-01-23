NAMM 2014: More new cymbals from Meinl
10" Soundcaster Custom Piccolo Trash China
NAMM 2014: Meinl’s new Soundcaster Custom Piccolo Trash China. With holes boosting trashiness and bite, these mini-sized, pitch-matched china models deliver fast, direct and cutting responses.
12" Soundcaster Custom Piccolo Trash China
NAMM 2014: The 12" model. With holes boosting trashiness and bite, these mini-sized, pitch-matched china models deliver fast, direct and cutting responses.
20" Classics Custom Dark Ride
NAMM 2014: Meinl’s new Classics Custom Dark Ride’s balance of stick definition and wash, along with a touch of warmth, produces a full spectrum of overtones when it opens up.Very innovative cymbal for any kind of music settings.
8" HCS Bell
NAMM 2014: Meinl unveil its new 8" HCS Bell. This solid brass bell puts out a bright sustaining "ping" sound that makes it a cool effect for any drum or percussion setup.