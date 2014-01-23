NAMM 2014: Crush Drums release Eminent Birch and Chameleon Complete lines

New red finish and configuration for Crush Acrylic

NAMM 2014: 2013 was a great year for newbies Crush Drums. They received rave reviews in Rhythm and also won the public-voted award for Percussion Product of the Year at the 2013 MIA Awards.

They aren’t taking these plaudits lightly with two new kit launches and some additions to existing lines.

First up their fantastic acrylic series gets an ace new red finish and a new 20"x20", 10"x7", 12"x8" and 16"x14" configuration.

The full spec of these drums includes: Seamless acrylic shells; double 45 degree bearing edges; 2-position bass drum spurs; 2mm tom hoops; acrylic bass drum hoops; 4 point X-suspension mounts; and quick release bridge throw off.