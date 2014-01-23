NAMM 2014: Crush Drums release Eminent Birch and Chameleon Complete lines
Crush Acrylic Drums get an update
NAMM 2014: 2013 was a great year for newbies Crush Drums. They received rave reviews in Rhythm and also won the public-voted award for Percussion Product of the Year at the 2013 MIA Awards.
They aren’t taking these plaudits lightly with two new kit launches and some additions to existing lines.
First up their fantastic acrylic series gets an ace new red finish and a new 20"x20", 10"x7", 12"x8" and 16"x14" configuration.
The full spec of these drums includes: Seamless acrylic shells; double 45 degree bearing edges; 2-position bass drum spurs; 2mm tom hoops; acrylic bass drum hoops; 4 point X-suspension mounts; and quick release bridge throw off.
Crush Eminent Birch
The Eminent Birch features 7 ply, 100 percent birch shells, dual 45 degree bearing edges with slight outer round, 4 Point X-Suspension mount and some tasty satin and hi-gloss lacquer finishes that Crush are becoming known for.
Kits also feature chrome drum hardware; mating memory locks on tom brackets; rugged bass drum spurs; dual 45˚ bearing edges with slight outer round and reverse flange snare hoops.
Crush Chameleon Complete
The Chameleon Complete packs 7 ply Birch/Poplar shells with black painted shell interiors and powder coated drum hardware. Kits also come with a complete hardware pack including bass drum pedal, hi-hat stand, snare stand, boom cymbal stand and straight cymbal stand.
New finishes for Sublime AXM
Finally, the Sublime AXM range gets a pair of stunning finishes: High Gloss White with Silver Sparkle and Trans Satin Black with Silver Sparkle (pictured).