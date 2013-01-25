NAMM 2013: In Pictures: Gibraltar
The G-Class pedal has been designed by Gibraltar with power, speed and style in mind and is loaded with features to guarantee exactly that.
Features include a variable weight beater, a two-point G-Drive dual cam drive and a sculpted single pillar frame with enclosed spring tension system.All of which basically means that even the pickiest of players will be able to find a set-up that suits.
For more information head over to www.gibraltarhardware.com.